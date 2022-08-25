After reading Jackie Kulback’s column on Aug. 12, I found that I, too, hope that change is coming on Election Day.
Let’s hope that the GOP starts facing facts. Facts for Democrats:
• Passed the American Recovery Act which resulted in 10 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.8%.
• Passed an infrastructure bill to build and repair roads, bridges, railroads, seaports, airports and expand internet access.
• Passed a chips package to produce micro-chips in the U.S.
• Passed a pact bill to give vets, who have been made ill because of exposure to burn pits in Iraq, the care they deserve. (GOP Senators voted against it, then were shamed into voting for it by John Stewart and veterans.)
• Passed the Inflation Reduction Act which will allow Medicare to negotiate prices on prescription drugs and limiting out-of-pocket drug costs. Also a $35 cap on insulin, a 15% minimum tax on billion dollar corporations, who have been paying 0%, forcing them to pay their fair share, tax credits for using renewable energy and reducing the federal budget deficit by $300 billion.
Some other changes we hope the GOP will make:
• Not forcing a 10-year-old girl, impregnated by a rapist, to have a baby.
• Stop banning and burning books. (Germany 1933)
• They will let women control their own bodies.
• Stop undermining our elections by claiming that they are rigged.
• Quit targeting Social Security and Medicare.
• Stop claiming that the GOP is supportive of law enforcement.
I hope voters of Cambria County are smart enough to see that there is really only one party defending our democracy and passing legislation that will help everyone.
John Jacoby
Johnstown
