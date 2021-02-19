It is my fervent hope that this relentless political drama will soon come to an end.
Finally, the nation has an opportunity to change its focus from conflict and chaos to that of reshaping our interest and emphasis to a more forward-thinking and positive manner.
I listened to the former president’s defense team use the word “fight,” in rapid-
fire succession, in describing the speech of Democratic candidates and officials during the past year’s election and post-election saga.
It has led me to conclude that it is necessary for both sides to tone down the divisive rhetoric that has been a part of the national political narrative for a full five years.
There are many other words in the English language that are better suited to describe aggressive and passionate political activity, which infers conflict and disagreement with ideas, than the word fight.
This is especially true when one realizes how the word fight has become a rallying cry for those who want to resort to violence to meet a political end.
Many of our citizenry have embraced conflict and highly emotional words that have elevated the national mood to the point where we were forced to witness the events of Jan. 6.
We must now realize, that it is time to stop this escalation.
It is said, that “words matter” and “words have consequences.”
I hope all parts of our political spectrum, from ordinary citizens to all public officials, will heed this call for moderation.
We might actually listen to each other constructively.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
