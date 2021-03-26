In the aftermath of two recent mass shootings in America, cries for laws to attempt to keep firearms out of people's hands that might use them to kill innocent people are once again being heard.
It is futile to attempt to convince the people who resist any additional attempts to enact legislation, that this legislation is necessary.
The reaction is always predictable.
i will cite statistics that have been consistent for the past 30 years or more. The gun in a household is 11 times more likely to be used in a suicide than used in self-defense.
The statistics pertaining to the use of a firearm in self-defense are equally persuasive. That weapon is four times more likely to be used in the death or injury of a friend or family member, than it is to be used for self-defense against a home invader.
After wrestling with this issue for more than 50 years, I have concluded that America must accept that a lot more people will tragically lose their lives as a result of these firearms, ones who were not attempting to invade an individual's home.
The age-old argument is that a knowledgeable gun owner, who is fully law-abiding and extremely safety conscious is no threat to innocent people.
This is true.
I submit that these very same people have nothing to lose by these common sense gun laws, being proposed by well-meaning public officials. There simply is no "slippery slope" that gun owners need to worry about. The only fear or worry is in many over jealous people, resistant to reason.
i only hope that with these people's "leader" out of the picture, there is some hope for these common sense measures.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
