There is a newspaper called the Highland County Press in Hillsboro, Ohio, that printed a list on Jan. 17, of all of the accomplishments for the four years under President Donald Trump, which may be accessed through a Google search.
There are hundreds of items listed, which consist of 12 pages that I have copied. I would ask my liberal friends to look at this list and explain to us conservatives what you don’t agree with.
Realistically, I don’t expect them to do that since it would be too logical and they really don’t want to debate the issues. It appears that President Joe Biden is on a mission to destroy all of the accomplishments that were achieved under the Trump administration.
For example, the shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline and stopping fracking on federal land causing thousands of jobs and impacting our energy independence.
Also, stopping the construction of the border wall and advocating an open border policy allowing illegals to cross into the U.S., which is dangerous as explained by the former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.
Foreign policy is questionable since Biden wants to go back to the policies under the Barack Obama administration.
Let’s hope he doesn’t send another $150 million to Iran, one of the prime sponsors of terrorism. The sanctions imposed under the Trump administration were working. If impeaching a president after he leaves office proves to be legitimate then former President Obama would seem to qualify based on sending financial support to a sponsor of terrorism.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
