If you truly want to honor Franco Harris’ memory, take seriously his impassioned cause of the past 10 years – the vindication of those falsely blamed in the Penn State scandal: Joe Paterno, former Penn State football coach; Graham Spanier, former Penn State president; Tim Curley, former Penn State athletic director; and Gary Schultz, former Penn State vice president, and perhaps Jerry Sandusky himself.
Give a listen to Franco’s last statements on his podcast @uponfurtherreview, Episode 3. More podcasts were planned. Several additional sources have verified that the “rape in the shower” was a fiction invented by prosecutors to ensure indictment. There was no cover-up, at least, none by PSU administrators.
Chip Minemyer’s Dec. 22 column is a rare acknowledgement of Harris’ campaign, but it does not honor his case.
Minemyer has staunchly held to the party line, stating editorially that “any effort to rewrite the Sandusky narrative is a slap in the face” to victims everywhere.
Surely, this does not include fictional victims, as Sandusky victims No. 2 and No. 8 apparently were, yet were aggressively, successfully pursued for convictions.
Does it include accusations from recruited, non-volunteer witnesses subjected to repressed memory therapy, as we now know most in Sandusky’s case were (in stark contrast to Larry Nasser)?
Lockstep convention seems to turn a blind eye even to documented facts that run counter to the accepted narrative.
Most reputable sources – Mark Pendergrast, Ralph Cipriano and Fred Crews, for example – have no vested interest in Penn State or Paterno, they simply insist that discovered facts deserve a hearing.
This is integrity. Those truly invested in honoring Franco beyond lip service will honor this most immaculate quality.
Joseph R. Stains
South Fork
