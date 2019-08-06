“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things.”
I believe these verses from the apostle Paul describe the Redeemed Men of God banquet my husband and I had the privilege of attending Saturday, July 27.
The commitment to God, family and the Johnstown community was addressed by every speaker and supported by those in attendance. We were honored to be invited.
Don and Beth Hall
Johnstown
