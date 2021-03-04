Throughout our brief history we have welcomed folks from most every continent and country. The acceptance of immigrants from some countries has occurred with less than a ripple. But on more than one occasion many have faced some form of discrimination.
The Irish had to fight against signs saying, “Irish need not apply.” Many Italians changed their names to feel more acceptable. Chinese came here and were forced to work at jobs many others would not accept. Black folks were kidnapped and brought here as slaves. Jewish folks, perhaps because of their tendency to stay in a closed community, were and still are looked at with a degree of suspicion.
Over many years, this blending of many cultures has made us a great nation. We have holidays to honor various individuals. We honor presidents, mothers and fathers, God, working folks and our country with one day.
What I try to understand is why there is an entire month to honor and respect Black history but not others. They were put through hell and deserve some recognition. But with 11 other months in a year, why do we not honor other ethnic groups that have been put through a similar hell.
Our Native Americans were here 1,000 years before us and pushed from their land and killed by the millions. Orientals were brought here as forced labor to work at deadly jobs. Because Jewish folks are closely knit group, they are often singled out because we do not make the effort to understand them.
Shouldn’t there be, in all fairness, months dedicated to those folks so that we all have a better understanding of them?
John Soldo
Flinton
