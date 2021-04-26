I read recently an article published in The Tribune-Democrat that Cambria County was in line to receive $8.5 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance program. I applaud all of the federal, state, county and local officials who have had any part in obtaining those funds.
The money should go a long way in preventing families that are already hurting from becoming homeless. I was disappointed, however, that apparently no money, not one dollar, has been allocated within Cambria County to provide shelter to those who are already homeless.
The Johnstown/Cambria County area is in desperate need of a homeless shelter. In a recent ministry meeting with friends from my church, the topic of discussion turned to how can a homeless shelter in Johnstown become a reality. Some said it was a disgrace that Johnstown did not already have a shelter. They were right. One man said that if there was not funding available now, there would never be funding. He was right, too.
Someone said that our best hope was that our elected county officials would take the initiative to search out funding, form coalitions among church leaders and other organizations, and make a deliberate and concerted effort to create a homeless shelter.
I call upon our elected county commissioners to begin that effort. Since the homeless do not vote and have no public voice, and since the homeless are invisible to most, it will take courage. I call upon our commissioners to be courageous.
Rick Wess
Johnstown
