Isn’t it about time that Johnstown and state start holding sewer and gas companies accountable for destroying our streets?
In Kernville, the roads were deplorable for years, while sewer lines were being installed.
Finally, the roads were all repaved last year and we had beautiful roads again ... wrong! The gas company is now digging up the same streets to install gas lines.
Franklin Street, from the light in Benscreek to below the hospitals, was grounded down and repaved just months ago. A beautiful new road, with even a bike lane, ... wrong again.
Right now, in lower Ferndale, the gas company is already digging it up. Evidence of this travesty is located all over town, where streets are mashed up for further excavations.
Why aren’t the city and state holding someone accountable? A performance bond should be posted on all of these jobs and the roads returned to at least the same condition it was in before excavation.
When I ran an asbestos removal crew, I was personally responsible for one year in jail and a fine of $10,000 if I didn’t do it right.
These people also should be liable for their work. Give out 30-day prison sentences and personal fines to foremen and their bosses if they destroy our roads.
Why don’t utility companies and the city and state have to coordinate their efforts? It is our taxes and roads that they are destroying.
A study just done on how to improve our city suggested cleaning up trash and gravel as part of the suggestions. I might add: good roads will make the city a much more appealing place to visit.
Start holding utility companies accountable if you want to improve Johnstown.
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
