Fair Districts PA Cambria County would like to thank the following municipalities for signing resolutions and supporting a fair, fully transparent, impartial and depoliticized process of drawing of state Legislature and congressional districts: Cambria County commissioners, Cambria Township, Ebensburg Borough, Johnstown City Council, Nanty Glo Borough, Stonycreek Township and Upper Yoder Township.
The officers of these municipalities recognize that extreme partisan gerrymandering can eliminate the value of an individual’s vote.
FDPA supports bipartisan bills HB22, HB23, SB1022 and SB1023. These bills have more co-sponsors than any other bills in both this Pennsylvania legislative session and the last, but have never been given a vote.
It is extremely important to note that not one of our local Pennsylvania House representatives (Districts 71, 72 and 73) nor our District 35 Pennsylvania senator have supported FDPA resolutions or co-sponsored these bills. One could only surmise that they do not care about eliminating or are in some way favored by unfair, partisan redistricting. Please call your state representatives and demand a vote on these bills. Our legislators should represent the wishes of their constituents.
One Pennsylvania representative has co-sponsored HB 2327 that does call for an independent commission to draw only congressional districts. Why shouldn’t the state legislators have the same scrutiny as the congressional legislators?
In statewide polls, 67% of Pennsylvanians want an independent commission to draw state legislative districts. State votes matter.
Deanna Haddle
Johnstown
