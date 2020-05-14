John M. Haffert’s book “Meet the Witnesses” – an account of the “Miracle of the Sun” – pertains to current events, even though it was written about a mass spiritual gathering in 1917.
Here are the last paragraphs from his 1961 book – so true for today:
“The nature of Communism ... Godless, bestial, recognizing no law outside of itself ... the ‘absolute heresy.’ It emphasizes that the choice in the world today is between believing in God or not believing. The Communist says that those who cannot be vanquished must be destroyed.”
“There is a choice to be made at this crucial moment in history by each of us.
“If we lose this struggle, in which the annihilation of whole nations is at stake, it will be because we remained neutral, because we stood on the sidelines and wondered about it all. Were we shocked to see China fall to Communism? Were we even more shocked to see Cuba, so close to the mainland of the United States, become a Soviet base? Yet, shocked though we have been by Communist expansion ... what have we done?
“Have we said any extra prayers? Have we realized that this struggle was a spiritual one, with the enemy bending its primary attack on God himself? Have we made reparations? Have we stopped being neutral and chosen sides? Let us choose now.”
So beware when you vote this year.
Choose wisely. Freedom may never come again.
Marie Mraz
Johnstown
