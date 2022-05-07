Why are costs going up? From groceries to gas, higher prices are taking a toll on working families.
Three causes can be attributed to the anger and frustration workers are experiencing and each has a solution.
The first, disrupted supply chains, which were caused by the pandemic, and the focus was on squeezing out more corporate profits instead of being resilient.
Upgrading infrastructure is needed to complete repairs and construction to our bridges, roads and ports to make our supply chains stronger and prevent disruptions.
The second is overseas manufacturing. We need to bring manufacturing jobs back home to create good jobs and shorten our supply chains.
And three is corporate profits or should we say, in some cases, corporate greed.
Billionaires added $2 trillion to their wealth during the pandemic. Even as oil prices come down, gas prices have stayed high.
We need to raise wages so that working people can afford everyday necessities and help build a more fair economy.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
