Sometimes hidden mysteries are solved through obvious causes.
Recently, we were asked to take down our bird feeders because thousands of songbirds were dying due to a mysterious illness. The problem peaked over the July Fourth weekend.
What hasn’t been widely publicized is the fact that this problem began worldwide last year with an unprecedented migratory bird die-off.
The Audubon Society has reported that many species were involved. They exhibit neurological problems, crusty discharge from their eyes and blindness.
Pathogens were ruled out, so let’s consider chemical causes.
Eight times the average particulate matter is generated during a fireworks display. Adverse health effects have been associated with exposure to PM2.5 over both short periods (such as a day) and longer periods (a year or more). It leads to respiratory illness, reduced lung function, asthma and blindness.
Nearly 3 million people died from exposure to PM 2.5 in 2017 and there was no widespread media coverage about it. Evidence also reveals that long-term exposure to ambient PM2.5 associates with higher COVID-19 mortality rates.
In December 2019, there were explosions at two separate fireworks factories in Liuyang, China. (Liuyang is considered the birthplace of the firework and is where the majority of today’s fireworks are still produced.) It is only 220 miles from Wuhan where COVID-19 originated.
Could chemical warfare be conducted in such an inconspicuous way that we missed the truth falling from the sky?
In Luke 8:17: “Everything that’s hidden will become clear. Every secret will be made known.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
