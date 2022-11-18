It was 12:45 p.m. on Election Day and Democratic candidate John Fetterman was trying to appeal the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that unsigned ballots should not be counted.

I had to take all of 15 minutes to drive to my local polling site, show my license and sign my name to vote, just as I have done for my entire life. I have no problem with that. That is the law and that is the power of democracy, no signature no vote.

David K. Camblin

Johnstown

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you