September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Since my granddaughter, Lexi, was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 4, I promised her that each year, in September, I would somehow make my community aware of the No. 1 disease killer in children.
On Sept. 1, the White House was lit in gold for the first time in honor of childhood cancer awareness. Our current administration is working with Congress to invest $500 million over the next decade to provide research opportunities to treat and cure childhood cancer. At present, pediatric cancer is underfunded, receiving only 4% of national funding.
Children need us to be their voice.
Awareness will lead to greater funding and research that will save children’s lives and lead to more humane treatments for our kids. Our children are being treated with drugs developed 50 years ago and only three new drugs have been developed in the past 20. Look what the color pink has done for breast cancer. It has increased survival, brought earlier detection and many more drugs developed by pharmaceutical companies.
Our kids deserve the same. They are our future.
This year is very special for our Lexi.
She was declared five years cancer-free.
She still deals with some of the side effects of her treatment. We thank God, family and friends who have been there for us during these years.
Please take a stand and donate to a pediatric foundation and help support the fight against childhood cancer.
Pat Smith
Johnstown
