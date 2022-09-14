September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Every year, I write to the Readers’ Forum to help spread awareness in our community.
It would be nice if the area hospitals and bigger businesses could do something to show awareness for our children diagnosed with cancer as is done for ovarian and breast cancers. There are more children in our surrounding areas diagnosed with cancer than you know.
My granddaughter, Lexi, is now seven years cancer free, thanks to a successful umbilical cord stem cell transplant, but is now suffering from late term side effects of her chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
All types of childhood cancer combined receive less than 4% of the federal funding for childhood cancer research. Most current standard treatments for all pediatric cancers were approved more than 30 years ago; many before the mid-1980s.
So the only other way to increase funding is with private donations.
Every dollar counts to fund hours of research to develop newer drugs with less toxic side effects. Fifty dollars will fund one hour of research. Please take a stand and donate to a Pediatric Cancer Foundation and help support this fight.
As for now, I will continue to decorate the front of my property with child- hood cancer awareness signs and gold ribbons.
Please keep praying for all of the children going through cancer treatments, the ones we have lost, and the survivors who endure lasting complications from the treatment they received.
Spread awareness.
Children need us to be their voice.
Patricia Smith
Johnstown
