As my golden years are approaching (I just turned the big 76), my mind is still set to get on two wheels and ride into the sun anywhere.
I now must change my outfit from Levi shorts to Levi pants. My socks must now be longer and warmer than the short ones. Instead of a sweatshirt or light jacket, a protective coat must keep me warm and help protect me should I lay my Ferrari (my bike is red thus the name) down. God forbid.
Both of my sons know I’ve been riding some type of bike since I was 16 years old, just before I joined the Air Force to avoid being drafted in the Army and sent to Vietnam.
We’re born, we die and in between we help each other.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
