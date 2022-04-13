Maybe a little early to think about Memorial Day, but when you’re up in age, you better write it down so you don’t forget.
As a veteran and frequently wearing my hat that displays it, I often hear and appreciate people thanking me for my service.
At first I never really thought about it. But then after a while I started thinking, why wasn’t I hearing those same words when I served and then discharged back in the 1960s?
I do remember the war back then wasn’t popular, but when I enlisted, like so many others, we did so without the ability to pick and choose who or what to defend.
I lost some friends who didn’t have the same choice and never made it back, except in a body bag.
And those who did come home ended up with health problems leading to their deaths.
I was also thinking of the ways that people could actually show their appreciation prior to Memorial Day. The veteran organizations, American Legion and VFW, to name a few, are usually the ones placing flags on veteran graves. Many of those have small memberships with older members who do this job.
So if you really want to show your appreciation, please get in touch with any organization to find out the time and day when they do this.
I’m sure a lot of us older veterans would appreciate it.
Michael Warmus
Nanty Glo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.