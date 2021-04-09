Help is here, stimulus checks, COVID-19 vaccine distribution, small business assistant, extended unemployment benefits, mortgage foreclosure delays, and financial support to municipal authorities, schools, hospitals, etc.
All this with not one Republican vote, not Sen. Pat Toomey, not Rep. John Joyce, not Rep. Glen Thompson, not one vote from a single Republican senator or representative.
So when you hear your senator or representative crowing about how they are helping everyday hard-working Americans, businesses and America, just remember how they voted.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
