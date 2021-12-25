In a Christmas song, there is a line, “Do you hear what I hear?” I hear because God is talking to us. No one seems to be listening because we do not want to know that the fear and suffering and death being caused by the coronavirus and all its variations are a message from God.
China did not create the virus. It is a living thing. Only God can create life. Mankind can mutate it, which it did to make it more deadly. The various mutations are his way of telling us we are angering him.
When the Hebrews (Jews/Israelites) disobeyed him and angered him, he punished them with famine, volcanoes, earthquakes, floods and many other maladies until they returned to him. We have turned our back on him by forgetting that we are “One nation under God,” “In God we trust” and “God bless America.”
Why the Christian leaders around the world are remaining silent is a betrayal of their faith. The liberal, socialist and communist movement in this once-great country is openly anti-God.
We, the faithful, must realize that we must become Christian soldiers and fight back and return our country back to the God that made us what we once were.
“Do you hear what I hear?”
Father Tony Joseph
Richland Township
