On Nov. 11, our readership was subjected to yet one more attack on anyone questioning the Jerry Sandusky case, calling such efforts “an insult,” a “slap in the face” to victims/accusers.
The leading Sandusky defenders today are Mark Pendergrast, Frederick Crews, Elizabeth Loftus, Ralph Cipriano, NCIS agent John Snedden and John Ziegler, mostly experts in their respective fields – not PSU fans. Chip Minemyer stated in late October that he had not read them.
The painful truth is that pedophilia accusers are vulnerable to aggressive investigators and unscrupulous lawyers.
Google the McMartin Day Care Case –one of dozens across the country – for an example of how costly in time, money, ruined lives and reputations can be of both accuser and accusee.
In my own work, I have sat with victims on both sides of that rail. None have accused me of being an insult to their dignity.
The prosecution’s invented “rape in the shower” story and its illegal release to the press, along with the burying of the eyewitness’ testimony that Victim eight’s perpetrator was clearly someone else, are only two examples of the bush-league tactics to which prosecutors went to “win” this case.
The real insult to victims – both accusers and accusees – is to actively suppress the hearing of both sides of the story.
If the case is rock-solid, there should be nothing to fear.
Isn’t that the responsibility of a free and open press – to inform the reading public?
Joseph R. Stains
South Fork
