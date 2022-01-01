What better person to write about during the Christmas season than Jesus.
He is, was and always will be the greatest birth in the history of the world.
From his miraculous virgin birth unspotted from the tainted sinfulness of man, to his 33 years of sinlessness, he became the legitimate sacrifice for man’s sins.
This was the reason Jesus came to earth: “To seek and to save that which was lost,” Luke 19:10.
But for eternity’s sake, the birth of Jesus cannot be separated from the death: “Redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins,” Ephesians 1:7.
And the resurrection: “Who was delivered from our offenses and was raised again for our justification,” Romans 4:25.
We are eternal souls and we will spend eternity in a state of eternal bliss with our Lord or in a state of eternal punishment known as a lake of fire. (Revelation 20:15) Don’t ever be deceived that we die and that’s it.
Perhaps the biggest deception concerning heaven is people think they are good enough. Jesus died because we weren’t good enough and because we are sinners.
“For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23.
Have you made peace with God?
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation,” Romans 10:9-10.
Praise the Lord.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
