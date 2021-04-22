Words that describe subversion:
Demoralization – to corrupt, undermine morals and weaken spirit.
Destabilization – crisis and chaos.
Normalization – bring into conformity.
It is not liberalism, marxism or progressive, it’s communism. Every facet of our government, military, religion and education is infiltrated. The insidiousness in the U.S. is long standing. The Four Horseman of the Apocalypse are a biblical warning to us all.
When I was disobedient as a child,
my mother warned me that God was
sitting on a cloud with his feet hang-
ing down watching me. I know he is watching us all now. Communism will fail but we need the faith and the will to fight against it.
Ann Roy
Leesburg, Virginia, formerly of Windber
