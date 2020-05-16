We are all involved in the changing world that has been brought about by the deadly virus.
People are out of work, restaurants are closed, bars are closed, factories are shut down, people wonder about wearing masks as if they are about to rob a bank.
When will it ever end? Nobody knows, but our leaders are trying their best to keep it contained.
The best universities and pharmaceutical companies are working on the preventive vaccine, plus the cure in case you actually catch the virus. Have faith, my friends and neighbors, we will defeat the unknown and come back stronger and more powerful than ever.
Lori, our dog Bella and I returned from a nice walk to help us keep sane. I suggest, if you’re able, to try and accomplish something you like to do or whatever helps you fight the boredom brought on by days and weeks of not doing much and being afraid to venture outside your sanctuary.
Remember, if you experience coughing, fever, shortness of breath or diarrhea, call your family doctor and isolate yourself while you ride out the storm.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.