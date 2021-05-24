The Derek Chauvin trial showed that truth and justice can prevail. Open and honest discussion can bring real change where it is legitimately needed.
However, the headline story on April 22, “Democratic lawmakers push for more action on police reform,” is not the path. In it, state Rep. Jordan Harris was deceptive at best. He spread half truths to push his agenda.
CNHI reporter John Finnerty doesn’t question this and thus is complicit in spreading these lies.
The 16-year-old girl in Columbus was about to plunge a knife into the neck of another young black girl. The officers’ actions saved the girl.
He is a hero.
In Chicago, the 13-year-old was fleeing the scene of a crime with shots fired.
He was armed and refused commands to drop the gun and raise his hands.
Do Harris and Finnerty feel criminals should be spared at the cost of a young woman about to be stabbed and a police officer stopping a crime?
The loss of these young lives is a tragedy. Looking at the true cause of their deaths with an open and honest eye, not deception and lies, will bring actual change.
Time has passed since this article was printed and I am still waiting on the truth to be printed, but I am not holding my breath.
Also, five months after the vaccine for COVID was available and seven months after President Donald Trump told states to have a distribution plan, the Tom Wolf administration is just now starting to identify homebound seniors.
Inefficiency causes death.
George W. Bibby
Windber
