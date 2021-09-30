News flash: Donald Trump is not president. But the hatred of him goes on.
Edward T. Makuchan (Sept. 20, “Deteriorating fabric of Republican Party”) insinuates that Republicans don’t respect the rule of law, which is totally false. He’s painting with a broad brush in all his statements.
On Sept. 16, John Durham, special prosecutor, charged an ex-attorney for the Hillary Clinton campaign with lying to the FBI. This was all about the lies of linking computers in Trump Tower to Russia’s Alfa Bank.
The law firm where he was a partner, accepted his resignation a few days later.
Chuck Todd of Meet the Press used his Sunday morning show to accuse President Joe Biden of a credibility crisis.
Biden’s approval numbers are dropping like a rock.
I will match the moral fabric of the Republicans any day against the Democrats. At least we believe in the right of every child to be born, unlike the Democrats. I’ve never seen a country so rabid to kill innocent babies in the womb. The left always calls it reproductive rights. It’s not, it’s murder.
I happen to be fully vaccinated and I know millions more Republicans are also.
What about the more than a million people who have crossed the border. Are they vaccinated? Were they sent across the country, while actively ill? Why are we not taking care of all the homeless in California and elsewhere, like we give to the border crossers.
Are they getting housing, food, medical care, education, etc., over our own Americans, many of whom are veterans?
You tell me.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
