Christ, the cross and forgiveness of sins are essential to salvation but has Satan deceived Christians again?
Jesus says we must be born again to enter the kingdom, meaning the cross is more than forgiveness of sins.
Accepting Christ and repenting our sins, we receive God’s spirit and the rightousness of Christ by faith providing power and grace renewing our hearts from the old man of sin to new creatures in Christ.
Over time, Jesus will remove all our sins, making us overcomers. (Revelation 21:7)
Being born again is allowing Jesus to remove all our sins, restoring us to the image of God (1 John 3:3-4 and Colossians 3:10). False shepherds in Babylon teach that sin can’t be overcome in this life and that keeping God’s law is impossible.
Can Christ’s blood not remove all our sins? Is Christ an incomplete savior and his cross a powerless sham?
We believe the Bible and Christ can give his children power to overcome all our sins and supply grace to keep God’s law or he died in vain.
We will retain our sinful nature and capacity to sin until Christ’s return.
God will help his children reach a condition where they will not willfully or deliberately sin described in the Bible as blameless (2 Peter 3:14) and faultless (Jude 21-25). We have an advocate in Jesus should we sin.
(1 John 2:1)
When Jesus comes he will be a consuming fire (2 Thessalonians 1:6-10) destroying sinners with sin, all the nations will mourn (Matthew 24:30-31). Who will be able to stand?
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
