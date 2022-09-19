The morally corrupt and unethical politicians in our current administration are the sorriest bunch of leaders I’ve ever experienced.
Their policies are destroying our country and way of life. Afghanistan and other debacles have demonstrated their weakness and incompetence to the whole world. This emboldens our enemies and threatens peace. Our domestic energy production is being shut down. I’m surprised how far we have fallen in such a short time.
COVID-19, climate change and other excuses are used to acquire powers not given under the Constitution.
Laws are selectively enforced, leading to illegal unvetted immigration and massive increases in drugs, crime and violence. They try to buy votes, to hold onto power at any cost
The military, FBI, IRS, DOJ and other government agencies have been politicized. Divisive identity politics is rampant, where selections are made based on characteristics, not qualifications.
Our country is going bankrupt, with unprecedented inflation. Corruption is tolerated and no one is held accountable.
The mainstream media collaborates with those in power, so their credibility is shot. Seeking favor, academia and corporations go along with this woke agenda.
Hard-working Americans are placed last when it comes to priorities.
These leaders become more dictatorial with each passing day, and our freedoms are at risk. Mandates are favored over choices.
What about the will of the people?
We need to return our country to conservative Christian values and common sense.
Be sure you vote this November. Your freedom and our country’s future are at stake.
David Vella
Johnstown
