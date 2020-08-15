I was honored to have been part of The Tribune Democrat’s Spotlight feature on Aug. 1. I have been privileged to instruct fitness classes throughout Johnstown for more than 30 years; however, I can’t take credit for 30 years at the YMCA.
I joined the fitness staff at the Y in 2019.
The YMCA has had many super fitness instructors over the years; currently, there are five more great ones on staff.
I am proud to be a member of the YMCA fitness staff and very happy to call the YMCA my new home. It was great to see the YMCA featured and to let the Johnstown community know what we have available for them at our newly re-opened community YMCA.
All the fitness instructors, myself included, are thrilled to back to our classes and welcoming all class participants back “home.”
Again, thank you for such an upbeat story.
Cindie Petersen
Johnstown
