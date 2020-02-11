It has been more than a week since the Super Bowl, and conversations are more about the halftime show than about the great performance of the Kansas City Chiefs. This should not be.

A family-friendly sporting event with all its hype and glory turned into a Las Vegas sleaze show.

Jennifer Lopez is a beautiful woman, but did our youth need to see her half-clad body, dancing on a pole, performing her sexual innuendoes?

If this were a movie, would it have been rated R?

Whatever happened to good, clean, wholesome entertainment?

Marcy Farabaugh

Carrolltown

Tags

Recommended for you