It has been more than a week since the Super Bowl, and conversations are more about the halftime show than about the great performance of the Kansas City Chiefs. This should not be.
A family-friendly sporting event with all its hype and glory turned into a Las Vegas sleaze show.
Jennifer Lopez is a beautiful woman, but did our youth need to see her half-clad body, dancing on a pole, performing her sexual innuendoes?
If this were a movie, would it have been rated R?
Whatever happened to good, clean, wholesome entertainment?
Marcy Farabaugh
Carrolltown
