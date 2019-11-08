Lately, some politicians have been attacking gun ownership and gun owners.
They refuse to acknowledge that guns can and do save lives. Here is a perfect example taken from WSBTV.com, Atlanta, on July 11.
“An intruder wielding a machete tried to break into a Dekalb County, Georgia, neighborhood home at 5:30 a.m. Police found broken windows and glass from two doors that the intruder smashed to gain entrance to the home. Once inside, the intruder was confronted by the homeowner, who fired two gunshots a few seconds apart. The intruder was shot in the chest and later transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”
Obviously, there was no time to call 911, and it would have taken time for the police to arrive.
In most cases, the armed, law-abiding citizen is the first (and possibly only) line of defense. Pennsylvania has a law called the “Castle Doctrine” that clearly recognizes the right to use deadly force for self-defense.
It is time for those attacking gun owners to wake up to reality. Some day a gun may save your life.
Bill Gallus
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.