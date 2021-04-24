To add to Allan Walstad's April 7 Readers' Forum letter, "Rights infringements dismissed as nuisance." I agree with what you're saying.
Back in the '70s, I stopped at a buddy's house. He was watching TV when we heard a shot. We ran to the bedroom to see his young son standing by the bed.
The revolver, which had been in the bed stand, was on the bed. The bullet went into the mattress, luckily.
I advise people that if they have young kids, and keep a gun in an unlocked bed stand, to buy a semi-auto pistol, and of course, learn how to use it.
A revolver has no safety and you just pull the trigger. Where as a pistol not only has a safety, but an ammo clip that must be installed and then you must pull back the slide to chamber a round before you can shoot.
Kids won't be able to do this. But if you're not home and the kids are, the bed stand should be locked. Kids are curious and don't always do what they're told.
And if you don't have a gun or want a gun, I suggest buying a baseball bat or a good pair of running shoes or just become a victim.
I am also against red flag laws which can be abused by anyone who dislikes you.
Anyone who accuses a lawful gun owner of something that's not true should themselves be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
