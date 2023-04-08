On the program called “The View” hosted by Whoopi Goldberg on Feb. 15, again about gun control, she said she doesn’t understand the gun culture in this country.
Well, Whoopi, it started a long time ago, and it was brought to this land by European conquerors who came to plunder all that the indigenous people had.
They brought cannons and swords to fight those who had only bows and arrows with tips made of stone.
Whoopi, you should read the history of this country with all the wars we’ve fought, other than the two world wars.
With all the dangers we see with China, North Korea, Russia and Iran, can’t you see why we want to be able to defend ourselves, and that they won’t be carrying muskets when they attack? And we seem to always get caught with our pants down.
We’ve been through many rough eras in this country with the gunslingers of the Wild West to the gangsters of the Roaring ’20s. Our founders understood their rights. That’s why we have the Second Amendment to our Bill of Rights.
Our politicians take an oath to defend the Constitution, and that’s why they have to be careful about making laws.
Whoopi, you said you own a gun. So I must ask the question – why?
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
