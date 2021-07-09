So I’m watching TV and the commercial comes on. It’s advertising a medicine for me? And later another commercial and another medicine, and so on and so forth.
The medicine’s name sounds important and so does all the disclaimers (written by attorneys) that are mentioned toward the end of the ad.
Besides maybe healing your medical problem, the medicine may cause strokes, heart attacks, blindness, loss of limbs, deafness ... you get the picture.
The medical community first comes up with an attractive name for the new medicine. Then leaders head to the lab to put together some compounds. After testing their medicine on patients (guinea pigs) for a few days, they hand it over to the advertising staff which comes up with a winner commercial to sell it to us – the gullible public.
If you don’t have the problems before the commercials, you will soon after seeing the same ads again and again.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
