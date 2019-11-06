Growth is fundamental to the health and well-being of children and youth.
Growth happens both internally and externally. For youngsters, development is psychological, emotional, intellectual, academic, physical and spiritual. The growth that is experienced in homes, neighborhoods and classrooms is positive.
Under such conditions, youngsters are propelled along a stream of mutual enhancement and collaboration. In a steady flow of activities, all but friendly competition gives way to teamwork.
For the most part, learning activities are cooperative. When individual tasks are underway, the helping hand of teachers and classmates bolsters the sole efforts of the child.
Part and parcel of the atmosphere is multicultural in nature. In this environment, all children are appreciated and valued.
The increasing diversity in schools and classrooms necessitates taking this diversity seriously. Tolerance needs to be taught and modeled in order to reverse the current trend of intolerance and violence.
Homes, neighborhoods and schools are stepping up.
Teachers, practicing servant leadership, are fashioning humane and productive habitats. Such creations contribute to the health and well-being of students.
Donald Yokitis
Nanty Glo
