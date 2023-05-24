The question always comes up: What does Vision Together 2025 do?
Recently, we helped bring people together to assist one another. That was a great success as we helped to clean up Moxham and Kernville.
I ran into some folks from Moxham, and they couldn’t stop thanking Joe Warhul and Vision for leading the efforts to make their community look better than it has in years.
But, sometimes, all we do is bring folks together. When Johnstown Redevelopment Authority came to us and asked for help fixing the railing on the trails by the river, we were fortu- nate enough to be able to bring in the folks from Martin-Baker America to help.
It was fixed quickly, and any potential issues were eliminated.
Martin-Baker America’s vice president, Matt Johnson, was able to get Tom McKee and Eric Sheesley on the job, not only to make the spindles that needed to be replaced, but also to weld them into place.
Thank you for the group effort and thank you all for what you do.
Robert P. Forcey
Executive Director of Vision Together 2025
