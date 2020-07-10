Sorry to do this, but I need to vent about another trip to the grocery store.
My fellow shoppers will not abide by the directional arrows on the floor.
At one point, I was the only person out of seven going in the right direction and I double-checked to be sure. Do they drive their cars like that?
Then the checkout. There’s a red sign telling you to wait until the person in front of you is finished to put your stuff on the belt and the floor is marked where to stand. But the guy in back of me just couldn’t wait to get his crackers on the conveyor, and whisked them through with my stuff. He hovered over the credit card keypad and I finally had to hold my hand up in the universal symbol for stop and said in a voice muffled by my mask, “Back off.”
I do know there’s another universal hand signal I could have used, but I was still feeling the glow of happiness from having my first haircut in three and a half months. Phew. Rant over.
Sharon L. Custer
Central City
