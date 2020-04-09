Have you ever had the feeling the whole world is filled with professional Donald Trump haters who want to tell us what a lousy president he is?
To tell us what he should and should not be doing. They try to tell us he is only one man and they outnumber him. They seem to forget he took them on during the collusion hearings and the impeachment trials and beat them. Yet, these national whiners are always looking over his shoulder complaining, griping and second-guessing every decision he makes.
These gripers are all hat and no cowboy, and given the challenge, they couldn’t organize a one-car funeral. They devote all of their time, energy and our tax dollars on ridiculous hearings, unfounded, misguided accusations and trials, trying to make certain he is not reelected.
What they should be doing is devoting the same amount of money, time and energy to supporting the country’s efforts to beat the coronavirus. They never want to run out of things to complain about, they simply want to beat Trump and the heck with the virus.
These professional complainers want us to join the Trump haters. They want to tell us what’s good for us and what isn’t.
And that’s OK, information is important.
But when they want us to stop supporting a president who is trying his best to beat the virus, restart the economy and protect us – they are going too far. Why can’t they just leave the president and us alone?
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.