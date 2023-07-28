Blowing up a balloon is inflating it. You inflate a tire by adding air. These are good things.
In the economy, inflation is not a good thing. Some of it is caused by politics or the government or supply chain problems or shortages caused by wars or the weather.
These things have a part in it, but right now, the biggest cause is greed. If it weren’t for greed, we could all be able to afford to live.
Inflation is not coming down.
Go to any store, the prices are so high you leave angry, frustrated and depressed.
You also leave without the things you needed.
N.E. Thomas
Hollsopple
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.