I would like to congratulate Lisa Rager and Stacey Wyandt for organizing another successful Thunder in the Valley.
I always attend the motorcycle rally for at least one night, but this year, I decided to be one of the approximately 200 volunteers working the event.
When I attended Thunder in prior years, I walked through crowds of people, rarely speaking to anyone and seeing one or two bands.
This year, I worked the I.D. Verification Station in Central Park, where I spoke with hundreds of friendly folks from areas near and far.
I listened to lots of great entertainment and enjoyed food from various vendors.
Volunteering allowed me the chance to see a couple of old friends.
If you enjoy Thunder in the Valley and want to support this community event that plays an important role in the local economy, please consider giving a few hours of your time to volunteer next year.
I highly recommend it.
Teena Petrus
Westmont
