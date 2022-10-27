Congratulations to Mike Kane and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies for securing the largest gift in its history from an anonymous donor to fund early childhood education and other key community needs. The time and effort devoted to these needs has been very impressive.
This is very good news for me personally as I have been involved addressing the same issues for some time as the originator of the community intervention plan and it’s mentoring program, along with being the owner and founder of the Tranquility Gardens and its programming.
The ideas for both initiatives came from a study done by Gates Family Foundation in December of 2008 on the problems of youth in our country especially in small communities such as Johnstown. The study stated 70% of high school graduates enroll in some kind of post-secondary education, but among poor and disadvantaged students only 20% complete some kind of a degree.
This problem was recognized by our local community. In their community needs assessment of 2013, they stated, “Helping children and youth succeed was ranked as the highest priority and the issue that should receive the most funding support.”
The findings in a study by Harvard scientist Robert Putnam were rather alarming, “The kids that come from working class backgrounds and poorer neighborhoods have become more pessimistic and detached, cynical and even paranoid for virtually all our major social institutions have failed them, family, friends, church, school and community.”
We have a great opportunity and I hope we are up to the task.
Stephen Purich
Johnstown
