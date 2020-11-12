As I prepare this letter, voting is still taking place and ballots will still be counted for a few days.
Due to the concern over the pandemic, and other reasons, I chose to vote by mail this year.
On election day, I felt a tinge of regret that I could not vote in person.
I did the next best thing, I visited the voting site in the middle of downtown Johnstown. To my surprise, there was absolutely no wait to cast a ballot. This was true for the Eighth Ward voting precinct, as well.
As I heard reports on the media and reports from my friends and relatives in large city suburban areas, they routinely experience long lines to cast their
votes.
I thought about the joys of small town living we experience in the city of Johnstown and within this region.
Having only missed three elections since 1971, I can attest to the thrill of casting a vote.
I expect to return to in-person voting next spring.
To all my fellow Americans who voted this year and have voted regularly over the adult years of their lives, I thank you, for keeping our nation vital and productive by contributing to our democracy.
If only non-voters could realize the great sense of joy and pride that one feels when casting a vote, I am sure more people would vote regularly.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.