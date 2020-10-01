I used to believe a presidential election was a personality contest. Regardless of who won the country, my life wouldn’t change. Not so much any more, especially since 2016.
I have become convinced the 2020 election has a great deal at stake. This election will determine which political party will control the White House, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. It will also determine what type of country we may be living in.
This election will determine if the United States remains a combination of a federal, capitalist democracy. Or it becomes a socialist, communist totalitarian anarchy.
A federal government is a central government that shares power with small local governments.
A capitalist is a free market country where people can own their own businesses and property. Where people can buy services for their private use – such as education, health and welfare.
A democracy is where the government is elected by the people and they have their say over who will rule the country.
A communist country is where the government owns everything, a totalitarian state is with one political party and the people are forced to do what the government tells them to do and may be prevented from leaving the country.
Or an anarchy where there is no government. Similar to the situation that exists in Portland and Seattle. Riots happen when the government is destroyed because it is believed to be a bad thing.
Just remember your vote counts. So vote.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.