At every AAABA tournament, I make sure that I get the opportunity to watch a few games at Lilly’s Memorial Field.
The volunteers who gave up their time to host the baseball games are more than friendly, along with a concession stand of home cooking and facilities for playing baseball, all first class.
The other reason I attend the games is the veteran’s memorial park and how it reminds us of the sacrifices made by veterans.
Various battles of the Civil War and local participation adds to the history of citizens serving their country.
Joe Antal
Ebensburg
