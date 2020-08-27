Recently, the Windber Area Economic Development Committee applied for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant in the amount of $1 million. If approved, the funding will support completely refurbishing the Windber Recreation Park Ballroom – a transformation that will enable the community to utilize this hallmark facility year-round.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies was exceptionally gracious in awarding the WAEDC a $10,000 grant early in 2020. This integral seed money, utilized to cover costs and complete a feasibility study, enabled the WAEDC to put forward the RACP grant application.
We are eternally grateful to the Community Foundation for giving us that extra push, which enabled us to take the next step in making a renovated ballroom (potentially) a reality.
We’re incredibly fortunate to have an organization such as the Community Foundation operating and thriving in our region. We simply could not have taken these additional steps without its support.
We look forward to continued partnership with the Community Foundation for many years to come, as together we work toward a shared vision of benefiting our region every day, forever.
Jim Furmanchik
Windber Borough Manager
