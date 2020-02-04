Unfortunately, I got to watch our local fire departments in action on Jan. 28 battling a house fire a few doors down from my home.

I have seen actors on the TV doing this, but watching real people going into burning flames to do what has to be done was scary and awesome. I am grateful for their devotion and professionalism in battling the flames for long hours.

And I appreciate knowing they will be there if I should ever need them in future.

Thank you for all your hard work.

Debi Csarak

Roxbury

