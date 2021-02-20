Recently, the Columbus Dispatch showed Gov. Mike DeWine receiving
his COVID-19 vaccination from his family physician. The way people are getting the vaccine inoculations is very disturbing.
It seems that our leaders do not know how to get a grip on this. I believe in getting the vaccine to all the people that want it.
All government lawmakers should take a back seat and not get the vaccine before all the people do.
In other words, it’s like a captain of the ship. He is the last to leave the ship after everyone else is safe.
Governors in every state should be the last to get the vaccine. I believe that this way the politicians would see to it that all get the vaccine so they can get it, too, as soon as possible.
To me it shows how well the politicians care about the people they represent.
Carl Felton
Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Seward
