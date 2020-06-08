When you are poor, you pay the piper’s price. You are in no position to barter. In fact, the more money you have, the more control you have to buy under conditions you are willing to agree to.
The COVID-19 virus has laid off millions of workers, along with their freedom to enjoy their livelihood as they see fit.
Their freedom is under attack by political vultures using scientific data to ghetto citizens to their homes without approved legislative norms. They are becoming dictators governing on word, not law.
Which bring us to Dorothy Thompson, distinguished journalist of the 1930s, who was expelled from Germany for authoring an unfavorable article about Adolf Hitler.
She described him for what he was – an up-and-coming fascist dictator.
When later asked, “Who goes Nazi?” She replied, “Kind, good, happy, gentlemanly, secure people never go Nazi. But those driven by fear, resentment, insecurity or self-loathing? They would always fall for fascism.”
Determine for yourself how governors are controlling their states and their citizens and their actual political motives.
They may applaud science, yet, is it not true that most scientists don’t believe in God?
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.