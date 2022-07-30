Politicians influence impressionable younger generations spouting – free college, medical, inflated wages, paid nonworking, green stimulus, economic cheaper reliance on foreign countries, with older generations baited with political prescription handouts, government housing, food stamp handouts, etc. – blindsiding government control over you.
Politicians look at giving criminals whatever they want – from softening criminal activity through judicial forgiveness, coupling promoted illegal entry, including drug trafficking into this country with free phones and transportation to wherever.
Apparent political approach in America and the world is leveling the financial world playing field, spending us into debt, creating inflation, government dependency, crushing America, all for apparent voting favor and Joe Biden’s delusional graven image “Build Back Better” transforming America.
Deeply engrained liberals, either uncaring or unknowingly, disregard free as later paid by inflation in gas and food prices, taxes and infamous crime.
What they fail seeing is the inevitable increase in federal and state taxes coupled with greater inflation and income needs.
Understandably, government collects far greater income tax dollars from the higher tax bracket the government pushes you into, creating more government income and revenue. And you lose and government wins on every inflationary item you buy such as cars, fuel, food, etc.
And if the government has a financial want, they simply increase their revenue taken from you … and/or print more money to cover their self-made expenses that you inevitably pay for.
Which means you lose and government wins … again.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.