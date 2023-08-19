I’ve read many articles about the charges filed against Donald Trump. My opinion is if he wasn’t a Republican, no charges would be filed, i.e., Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The Department of Justice and Joe Biden are trying to bankrupt the former president, as they did to General Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and others, so they can no longer afford to defend themselves. How can Donald Trump get a fair trial when all the media have already presumed him guilty?
This country is in serious trouble.
I don’t know how self-centered anti- American people keep winning elections.
It’s a mystery to me. The squad – Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi – have no interest in the American people, only self-enrichment.
Is Donald Trump guilty? I don’t know, but to bankrupt him and force appearances in court during an election is pure politics in my opinion.
What is so appealing about the current administration – printing money to bankrupt our country, green energy subsidies, tax credits, war in Ukraine, record-high gas prices, inflation at a 40-year record and the border crisis? That this guy could be reelected is absurd.
What I find scary is that people bury their heads and ignore their right to vote and yet still complain, and they don’t even know what is going on in the government.
I suspect that if the next election is a reflection of the 2020 fiasco, we may not have a country or a right to vote. There cannot even be a perception of corruption with our leaders in order to have trust in our system of government.
It’s now pretty obvious that there cannot be trust.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
